The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced on Monday the departure of the cabinet of the Minister of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, and appointed Aurora Vergara to replace him. In addition, the Minister of Sport, María Isabel Urrutia, and of Culture, Patricia Ariza, left office.

The sociologist Aurora Vergara has been appointed to direct the Ministry of Education, while the physical education expert Astrid Rodríguez will be in charge of the Sports portfolio.

During a public address, the president thanked the services provided by Gaviria, Urrutia and Ariza, and highlighted their participation in the debate on health reform in the country. In this context, he indicated that Colombia is experiencing “a decisive moment” for the reforms initiated by his government, which is why it needs “more cohesion and determination.”

Before the changes in the ministries are announced, an 18-page letter signed by several ministers was disseminated through local media last week, in which they set out their differences and objections to the bill that seeks to reform the Colombian health system. . Alejandro Gaviria was one of the signatories of this document.

As explained by the magazine Cambio, which partially disclosed the content of the letter, one of the main points of contention regarding the health reform are the discrepancies over the decision to maintain or eliminate the so-called Health Promotion Entities (EPS). These instances are in charge of affiliating users in the public health service and function as a kind of health insurance, but they are accused of outsourcing the health service and of becoming one of the most lucrative businesses in the country.

“Health is a right, it is not a business,” recalled the Colombian president.

“We will continue to seek consensus and agreements to consolidate and deepen our reforms,” ​​said Petro. “My cabinet and I as president of the republic remain committed to bringing out not only the reforms, but some reforms that substantially improve the lives of all Colombians,” he added. with RT

