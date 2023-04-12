Regarding the main challenges of each embassy, ​​the Head of State insisted on the energy transition as a fundamental point in Portugal. A task in which Ecopetrol would have a transcendental role.

“Ecopetrol must be a fundamental partner on the issue of green hydrogen. We can’t waste time. Europe needs green hydrogen and we need change our export matrix”, He maintained, and asked to achieve a strategic alliance with Portuguese companies for the development of wind energy in the north of the country.

To María Antonia Velásco, ambassador to Ecuador, President Petro reiterated its call for regional integration with the south of the country, especially the crisis experienced in Cauca after the landslide that months ago left that part of the country cut off.

“The construction, not only physical, but also cultural and political, between Nariño and Ecuador, is also the construction of Colombia with its continent, because we are part of South America and we forget about it,” said the Colombian president.

Faced with the appointment of William Bush in Trinidad and Tobago, Darío Villamizar in the Dominican Republic and Emiliana Bernard in Jamaica, the president stressed that he is fulfilling his campaign promise to empower the Raizo population in these diplomatic posts.