According to the results of the most recent Opinómetro survey, carried out by Datexco Company SA for W Radio, the approval of Colombian President Gustavo Petro stands at 34%, while his disapproval reached 55%. This means that there was a drop of two percentage points, taking into account that for the last survey the number reached 36%. According to what is detailed, the greatest disapproval of President Petro is recorded among the people of the eastern part of the country, with 68%. In the Pacific the indicator is 34%.

In addition to questioning about the work of the head of state within his position, the population was questioned about the controversies that recently have the president’s family in the eye of the hurricane, for example, the alleged relationship of his eldest son, Nicolás Petro, with drug trafficking. Of the total, 57% of those surveyed responded that they believe the president’s son is guilty. It is worth remembering that he is accused of having allegedly received money from drug trafficking to finance his father’s presidential campaign. On the other hand, 30% say they don’t know, while nine percent say they are guilty.

“According to what the ex-wife of the person investigated told a magazine with national circulation, “behind his father’s back”, Petro Burgos kept money he received from people publicly questioned to support the campaign of his father, Gustavo Petro Urrego, president of the Colombians,” said the Attorney General’s Office when announcing that it would initiate an investigation against Nicolás.

To the question “Do you feel that Juan Fernando Petro, brother of President Gustavo Petro, is guilty or innocent?”, 51% of those surveyed indicate that he is guilty, while 9% think that he is innocent. Juan Fernando, for his part, is accused of selling quotas to some criminals to be included in Total Peace.

Recently, in fact, a letter was released that was sent to the Attorney General Francisco Barbosa and to the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, in which extraditables would deny the accusations against the brother of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Juan Fernando Petro. .

What the document highlights, which has already been filed with the Presidency of the Republic and the Attorney General’s Office, is that, in effect, they have approached them to offer them the quotas; however, that Juan Fernando would have nothing to do with it. They stressed that alleged lawyers would be offering the “service” on behalf of the brother of the head of state.

“After our own investigations, we report that it is completely false that said lawyers came on behalf of any official, much less the family of the president,” says the document dated March 6.

Within the same survey, 55% of those surveyed disagreed with the idea that the government continue negotiating total peace with drug traffickers. For their part, 36% said they agreed, while the remaining 8% said they did not know.

Regarding the legalization of Cannabis or Marijuana for recreational use, the respondents, by region, said the following. Bogotá, 36% agree, 60% disagree and 4% don’t know; Caribbean region, 32% agree, 63 disagree and 3% don’t know; Central region, 41%, 55% agree and 4% do not know; Pacific region, 37% agree, 57% disagree and 1% don’t know.

In the poll, Opinómetro questioned the population about the labor reform, specifically, the point that proposes giving a pension bonus to women for each child they have. 62% indicated to be in favor; 33% against and 4% did not know what to answer. with Infobae

Related