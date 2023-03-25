Home News Petro arrives in Santo Domingo to attend the Ibero-American Summit
News

Petro arrives in Santo Domingo to attend the Ibero-American Summit

Petro arrives in Santo Domingo to attend the Ibero-American Summit

Gustavo Petro will be one of the leaders who will participate in the Ibero-American Summit, which will be attended by fourteen heads of state and government and two vice presidents.

Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is also in Santo Domingo; Honduran Xiomara Castro, Uruguayan Luis Lacalle Pou, Chilean Gabriel Boric, Ecuadorian Guillermo Lasso, Paraguayan Mario Abdo Benitez, Cuban Miguel Diaz-Canel; the Argentine Alberto Fernandez and the Bolivian Luis Arce.

Also in the Dominican capital are the King of Spain, Felipe VI; the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez; the Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi, and the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro.

