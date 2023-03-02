The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has requested the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation to carry out all the necessary investigations into the actions of his brother, Juan Fernando Petro Urrego, and his eldest son, Nicolás Petro Burgos, in relation to the accusations received for alleged facts related to Total Peace.

The president has reiterated that the only official who has the endorsement of the Government to have contact with organizations outside the law, with the sole objective of seeking peace, is the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda. Likewise, he has emphasized that his government will not grant benefits to criminals in exchange for bribes and that they are building legal mechanisms so that these groups outside the law can avail themselves of justice, make reparation to the victims and stop violence in the cities and other territories, since the protection of life is a priority.

President Petro’s call to the Prosecutor’s Office occurs in the midst of the investigations carried out by this entity for alleged events related to Total Peace.

President Petro reiterated that “achieving peace and whoever wants to interfere in that purpose, or take personal advantage of it, has no place in the Government, even if they are members of my family.”