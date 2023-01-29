Faced with the scandal caused in the country by an alleged cartel of lawyers who would be charging, and in some cases defrauding, drug traffickers and criminal leaders in exchange for joining the National Government’s “total peace” project, President Gustavo Petro spoke to the respect and warned that no one, except for peace commissioner Danilo Rueda, can negotiate for peace.

“The expectations of peace that we have generated they are business also for revivalists. No one can negotiate peace that is not our commissioner Danilo Rueda. Neither militants, nor lawyers, nor officials, nor my relatives at any level are empowered to negotiate peace, “warned the head of state, referring to a serious complaint in which he pointed out that both lawyers and alleged NGOs they would be advancing dialogues with imprisoned drug traffickers, promising them no extradition and other benefits in exchange for large sums of money.