The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, attended this Saturday the funeral of Subintendent Arley Monroy of the Police, one of the two fatalities of peasant and indigenous protests against an oil company in the southern department of Caquetá.

The Presidency shared photos of the ceremony held at the Police Religious Center in Bogotá, where the president was accompanied by the chief of staff, Laura Sarabria, and the Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez.

In the images, the president is seen hugging the relatives of the uniformed man, who was part of the Mobile Riot Squad (Esmad) that intervened in the protest that took place in the municipality of San Vicente del Caguan.

Petro precisely reported on Friday that the 78 members of the Police and 6 oil company workers who were being held by peasants in Caquetá were released thanks to the efforts of Minister Velásquez and the head of the Interior Ministry, Alfonso Prada.

In addition to the policeman, a farmer died in circumstances that have not yet been clarified.

The Government and the peasants, according to the Ombudsman’s Office that mediated in this case, signed a “protocol of human rights and good treatment” that allowed the detained police officers and workers to be released.

The protest in front of the Emerald Energy facilities began weeks ago with the seizure of the Los Pozos facilities, but on Wednesday the tension increased with the burning of part of the infrastructure and the intervention of Esmad.

In those clashes, a farmer died while the policemen were surrounded and disarmed by the crowd and one of them, 40-year-old subintendent Monroy, was killed.

The indigenous and peasant communities of the area entered the oil company facilities to demand their rights to the land that Emerald Energy exploits and to have roads built for them.

The demonstrations began after, after a year and a half of waiting, the highway promised by the local authorities and by the oil company, which allocated an investment for this project, was not built, Wilman Fierro, a councilor from San Vicente del Caguan, told EFE. .

“Time passed and that need was not met,” he added.