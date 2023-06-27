Petro began government week in La Guajira with a security council

President Gustavo Petro began his work schedule in La Guajira on Monday, from where he will govern throughout the week, with a Security Council, together with the high command of the Military Forces and the Police, the Governor of La Guajira and some mayors of the region, to strengthen security in the department.

“This week of government in La Guajira will show which institutions remain in rhetoric, where are the obstacles that must be removed to comply with the constitutional sentence (…) we will be bold to get La Guajira to enter a different dynamic, always with the participation of their society, mostly indigenous”, said President Gustavo Petro, who arrived in Riohacha in the afternoon.

After the security council, the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, highlighted that in the department of La Guajira there has been a reduction in crime rates during the last six months, according to the report delivered by the Public Force.

“In the last six months it is evident that there has been a decrease in criminal actions and better results from our Police and our Public Force, in terms of actions that seek to defend the lives of citizens,” said Minister Velasco in a statement to media at the conclusion of the security council.

In his statement, the head of the Ministry of the Interior also referred to the support that the community has been offering to the authorities to confront the phenomenon of extortion in the department.

“The community has helped us in a very important way to identify threats, particularly extortion. There are groups from La Sierra that want to go down to the flat areas, but they have been identified and some have been beaten. In some cases, the prosecution of these groups is being brought forward to be able to beat them, not only capture them, but also prosecute them so that they can be prosecuted. The groups that are affecting the security of La Guajira are well identified,” Velasco said.

The Minister of the Interior indicated that during the day a meeting was held with the Governor of La Guajira and the mayors of the department, who expressed their concerns regarding security in the territory.

Subsequently, a meeting was held with the high command of the military and the Police in which strategies were drawn up to deal with crime.

The security council is part of the work agenda carried out by the Government of Change, with President Petro at the helm, in order to attend to the requests and main needs of the populations of this area of ​​the country during the week.

The minister stressed that it is the first time in the history of the country that the National Government in full turns to the department of La Guajira to attend to the social and economic emergency that the forgotten region registers. All the ministries articulated and based on the main axes of the Development Plan “Colombia World Power of Life” will focus on turning the department into a development pole for the energy transition and a tourist enclave.

The week’s schedule also includes the delivery of property titles to several families, pediatric facilities to treat cases of malnutrition in Wayuu boys and girls under five years of age, and a shelter for pregnant mothers; as well as the signing of the decree of the Truth Commission/Scientific Commission that investigates the death of children due to malnutrition. Likewise, there will be a space for dialogue with social organizations on wind projects in the region and the President will announce emergency measures regarding the use of water.

The agenda also includes the signing, in Maicao, of agreements for the construction of Community Roads for Total Peace, by the National Institute of Roads (Invías); the launch of the Sounds for the Construction of Peace program of the Ministry of Culture, and the signing of the commitment documents for the purchase of condensers, headed by the Ministry of Housing and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management. with RSF

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

