The former mayor of Bogotá Enrique Peñalosa insists that his administration decided on the subway that could be built for the cityHe recalled that several of these transportation systems are high in various parts of the world and that Petro cannot take those resources away from Bogotá. Similarly, he described Claudia López’s POT as disastrous and recommended some names for the Mayor’s Office.

EL NUEVO SIGLO: What do you say to those who point to you, among them Petro and the mayor Claudia López, of having truncated the underground metro to Bogotá?

ENRIQUE PEÑALOSA: First of all, I want to point out that we contracted the elevated metro that is under construction, not because I think that one or the other is better; it was the only metro possible with the resources available. It is not as they say, that I arrived and by a willful act decided to discard some studies and some designs that were ready. That is false. And they are lies that both President Petro and Mayor Claudia López say.

The reality is that it is very important to remember history. What happened? The designs that Petro made were so expensive that he could not hire the subway. So much so that they hired studies to see how the project became cheaper. The initial design went up to 127, and since it was so expensive, then in the Petro city hall they cut it down to 100which was absurd, because they had also chosen a very wrong route, which was 13 and 11. But when we did the studies, the subway would not even have reached 100, but up to 53, maximum.

So, many of the things that Petro has said are lies. Now, the soils of Bogotá are so bad to the north that in Petro’s study he said that the tunnel boring machine from Calle 42 to the north could not be used, but that a hole had to be made 27 meters deep, that is, like an eight or nine story building.

The important thing is to point out that we are neither for nor against the elevated or underground metro; we just did what was possible. And there is also something worth remembering: this is a country of institutions, or it was a serious country, of institutions, where a mayor does not decide where the metro should go or if it is elevated or underground. There are some experts who say if it should be elevated or underground. And there is another part that is also forgotten, and that is that the National Government pays 70% of the metro. So they are not, as we say in colloquial language, some painted on the wall. They obviously aren’t going to let a mayor arrive and build the subway as he pleases. What we received when we arrived was that it was not possible to take the subway. Petro couldn’t do it, he couldn’t hire or anything.

What we wanted was to make a meter, whatever was possible. That study that we did between the Santos government and us, which contracted it with wise international experts, what it gave was that the subway should go through Caracas, not 13 or 11, and that it should be elevated.

THE NEW CENTURY: You have described the advantages of the elevated metro with respect to the underground, what are they?

EP: For the city, for the urban effect, an underground metro is better. And although it is good, for the passengers it is much more pleasant and they have a greater sense of security a high subway; a city with security problems, in one of those tunnels at 10 pm downtown, I want to see who feels safe doing it; and apart from that, the air quality is better and the costs are much lower, those of investment and those of operation.

Now, one of the things worth noting is that there are elevated subways everywhere. More than half of the London Underground is elevated and on the surface, that is, 55%; Over 200 kilometers of the London Underground are elevated and aboveground, with many lines running through the center. The New York subway has more than 100 kilometers of elevated lines, and in areas that are very dense. What’s more, there is even a part of the elevated subway in northern Manhattan, many elevated lines in the Bronx, in Brooklyn, etc. And in Chicago it’s high too…in many, many parts of the world. Even in Paris they have left an elevated metro line still.

Many lies have also been told. Petro says some things that are really a bit crazy. For example, she says that the subway is better for women. I don’t know where she gets those theories from. Conversely, a high subway has a greater sense of security; plus, elevated easily costs $20 billion less than underground.

Likewise, regarding President Petro’s threat to take away Bogotá’s resources, it seems that he believes that he was chosen as the owner of a farm called Colombia. No, those resources are not his.

ENS: In general, how have you seen the management of Claudia López? How do you rate it?

EP: Claudia López has done great damage to many projects that were very important. For example, she killed the park around Tominé. López killed the Las Mariposas trail project, which was ready, with more than 100 kilometers through the hills so that citizens could enjoy the hills. She killed the San Rafael park and cable project, which was not only a wonderful park for Bogotanos to have contact with nature, but also for the mobility of the inhabitants of La Calera to Bogotá.

Claudia López’s POT is also disastrous because she decides to leave thousands of hectares as agricultural areas in the north of Bogotá, which means that hundreds of thousands of Bogotanos with fewer resources have to go and look for housing in other municipalities, and that is harmful. very serious environmental, because more distance is generated, more energy consumption, etc.

Kill, for example, the ALO, the highway that in terms of traffic would surely be the most important in Colombia in the next 200 years. López decides to eliminate the ALO in the northern section and it is very serious, when the people of Bogotá and the inhabitants of the surrounding municipalities are suffering tremendously for all this. That seems very serious to me.

And now the Corredor Verde de la Septima… we had designed the entire Transmilenio Septima, now she changes its name because now it is no longer called Transmilenio, but Corredor Verde, but it’s still Transmilenio. Eliminating the car lanes in Carrera Séptima of 94 to the south seems to me a huge mistake. This greatly affects the mobility of citizens and there are many people who live in the sector. I am the first to believe that bicycles and pedestrians and so on must be given importance, but obviously many people in the sector need to get around by car.

In addition, she in the POT also lowers the specifications of many ways dramatically and seriously misguided. For example, the connection of the 170 to Cota. That path, which had very broad specifications in our POT, is reduced to a path with minimum specifications. And it does the same with many other ways in the POT, which are a number of very serious errors, in my opinion.

Now, regarding Claudia López’s position of defending the maintenance of the metro contract, it seems to me that she is absolutely right.

ENS: Is it already ruled out that you run for mayor again? Haven’t they made the proposal from some sectors?

EP: Many kind people when I’m walking down the street tell me to go for it and so on, but no, I’m not going to be a candidate at this time, and I hope that someone comes to Bogotá to make the best possible government; not to name political recommendations, but to name the best possible people.

ENS: And which candidate catches the attention of those who are?

EP: Well, there are many good people. It seems to me that there are many good potential candidates. It seems to me that Lucía Bastidas, I don’t know if she will be a candidate, but she is a good person. Or Maria Consuelo Araujo. The former director of DANE, Oviedo, also seems to me that he is serious, that Molano is serious, that Carlos Fernando Galán is serious. In short, there are a number of candidates who are valuable.