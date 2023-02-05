Home News Petro calls for a national mobilization to explain the health reform
News

Petro calls for a national mobilization to explain the health reform

by admin
Petro calls for a national mobilization to explain the health reform

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, summoned Colombians this Friday to accompany him to a public act that he will hold in Bogotá, to explain to the country the reforms he wants to carry out to change the current health system.

«Come with me this February 14. May health be for all the Colombian people, may health be for Colombia (…) Change and its reforms have arrived,” said the Colombian president about the project that will be introduced to Congress to reform Law 1751 of 2015.

Petro, who has said that the change in the health system must be based on “a model of prevention and primary care”, explained that the activity will take place in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá and indicated that the rest of the country will be able to accompany the day by concentrating in the public squares of each region.

The Colombian headline also asked the population to echo the message and become social communicators. “We have to spread progressive information as much as we can to change Colombia,” he said.

In a statement released at the end of January, after holding a Council of Ministers, the Government reported that the cabinet debate on the reform focused “on the necessary guarantee of health as a fundamental right, increased access, the transition models towards a new system and the adoption of measures to improve life indicators, through primary care”.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, has previously explained that the project seeks to guarantee “greater inclusion, primary care and the dignity of those who are dedicated to caring for life”, as part of the fundamental right to health.

See also  Fed: Brainard, inflation in the US is too high

“In the next few days we will socialize the final text of this reform proposal with the medical community and we will file it before the Congress of the Republic,” Corcho announced last weekend.
Key points of the reform

  1. In an interview with the local newspaper El Tiempo at the end of December 2022, Minister Corcho explained that the project to change the Colombian health system includes “five major issues.”
  2. Unification of health workers and workers.
    The creation of a transparent public information system to know the flow of health system resources and to be able to make public policy decisions.
  3. Overcome the financial intermediation of the system so that there is a direct flow in the payment to public and private providers.
  4. Strengthen human talent and science, technology and innovation policies.
  5. Return to the whole issue of drug price regulation.

Corcho added that the reform project has been designed “with the participation of civil society” and is under permanent “legal review.”

The minister announced that the initiative will be submitted to a public dissemination and discussion process, which will surely generate changes to the original text.

«Of course it can have changes. This is not set in stone,” said the head of the Health portfolio in that interview.

Con RT

You may also like

Is there anything to fight for promotion?

The Registrar’s Office set an electoral calendar for...

Caught with more than 100 marijuana cigarettes

Guatapé: the jewel of Antioquia to boost tourism

Davis Cup: Great Britain wins in doubles and...

“It’s gossip without proof”

The fight continues in the Conservative Party to...

This is what the celestial body looks like...

24-year-old married an 85-year-old man

Ask general (r) Zapateiro to testify about the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy