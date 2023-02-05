The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, summoned Colombians this Friday to accompany him to a public act that he will hold in Bogotá, to explain to the country the reforms he wants to carry out to change the current health system.

«Come with me this February 14. May health be for all the Colombian people, may health be for Colombia (…) Change and its reforms have arrived,” said the Colombian president about the project that will be introduced to Congress to reform Law 1751 of 2015.

Petro, who has said that the change in the health system must be based on “a model of prevention and primary care”, explained that the activity will take place in the Plaza de Bolívar in Bogotá and indicated that the rest of the country will be able to accompany the day by concentrating in the public squares of each region.

The Colombian headline also asked the population to echo the message and become social communicators. “We have to spread progressive information as much as we can to change Colombia,” he said.

In a statement released at the end of January, after holding a Council of Ministers, the Government reported that the cabinet debate on the reform focused “on the necessary guarantee of health as a fundamental right, increased access, the transition models towards a new system and the adoption of measures to improve life indicators, through primary care”.

The Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, has previously explained that the project seeks to guarantee “greater inclusion, primary care and the dignity of those who are dedicated to caring for life”, as part of the fundamental right to health.

“In the next few days we will socialize the final text of this reform proposal with the medical community and we will file it before the Congress of the Republic,” Corcho announced last weekend.

Key points of the reform

In an interview with the local newspaper El Tiempo at the end of December 2022, Minister Corcho explained that the project to change the Colombian health system includes “five major issues.” Unification of health workers and workers.

The creation of a transparent public information system to know the flow of health system resources and to be able to make public policy decisions. Overcome the financial intermediation of the system so that there is a direct flow in the payment to public and private providers. Strengthen human talent and science, technology and innovation policies. Return to the whole issue of drug price regulation.

Corcho added that the reform project has been designed “with the participation of civil society” and is under permanent “legal review.”

The minister announced that the initiative will be submitted to a public dissemination and discussion process, which will surely generate changes to the original text.

«Of course it can have changes. This is not set in stone,” said the head of the Health portfolio in that interview.

