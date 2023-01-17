Ministry of Defense ruled on the matter

In a statement stamped by the Ministry of Defense, the head of that ministry, Iván Velásquez, spoke about the accusations that come from Guatemala: “I have not been notified of any requirement by the Guatemalan authorities.”

The minister appointed by President Petro also said: “I have peace of mind that the work carried out in the Central American country was carried out with total transparency and within the legal framework that protected the operation of the International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala.”

Let us remember that today’s minister was at the before the International Commission Against Impunity (Cicig) of that country, for which reason the accusation against Velásquez occurs within the corruption case that links the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht, for which today three new arrest warrants were requested against former officials of the Prosecutor’s Office and the Cicig, as announced by the Guatemalan prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche.

“My commitment to transparency, justice and the fight against impunity has been and will continue to be the hallmark of my work as a public servant and now as Minister of National Defense,” Velásquez concluded in his statement.