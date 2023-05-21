Petro calls the murder of four indigenous children “a slap to peace.”

To a local security council, the president sent a commission of senior government figures. It was known that Farc dissidents murdered four indigenous children in the early hours of this Saturday near a reservation between Caquetá and Amazonas.

The National Organization of the Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (Opiac) demanded “urgent action” from the Ministry of the Interior in response to the massacre.

According to data collected by Opiac, the minors were recruited on March 26 by the Carolina Ramírez front of the Farc dissidence. Then, on May 15, they tried to flee from the clutches of the armed group. Instead, they were recaptured two days later, on the 17th, and subsequently killed. One of the four victims would be identified as Luis Alberto Matas.

President Petro posted on his Twitter account: “The murder of 4 indigenous minors in Putumayo is an atrocious crime, a blow to peace that violates the foundations of International Humanitarian Law.” And to “announce measures against these events,” he called an extraordinary security meeting. «.

The director of the Criminal Investigation Division (Dijin) of the Police, as well as the deputy director of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF), had been sent to the area to accompany a security council.

In its statement, Opiac urged the federal government to safeguard the lives of children and adolescents who were being forced to provide military service to these guerrillas and were later killed, particularly in the department of Putumayo.

Opiac also requested “national and territorial authorities, mayors and governors to provide security conditions and cease the violence of the different illegal armed groups that murder, displace, confine and forcibly recruit our indigenous comrades.”