In the midst of the visit that President Gustavo Petro made to Buenaventura, where he led a security council and participated in the symbolic act of beginning work on the Marino Klinger Stadium, the head of state called for sport to be a tool for peace through entertainment that represents for youth through entertainment and discipline.

This, due to the constant confrontations between the youth of Buenaventura due to the so-called invisible borders.

“Hopefully this stadium serves as a commitment, both from society and from the State, so that youth erases the invisible border. Soccer has united peoples, soccer has been one of the great sports powers in Colombia and Latin America and undoubtedly in this region, which is the cradle of sports”, the head of state initially stated before extolling the qualities of physical activity.

“Sport, and specifically football, the entertainment that it brings, but also discipline and physical education, should be bridges of peace and not invisible frontiers of war,” he said.