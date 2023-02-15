This Wednesday morning the sad news of the death of John Florez Jimenez, pre-candidate for the Governorship of Cesar. Flórez had participated in the marches on February 14 in support of the reforms led by the national government.

With microphone in hand, Flórez gave his last speech and made a request to President Gustavo Petro: “come to Caesarthat he come to confront the political class and that he come to respond to the more than 250 thousand votes that we put in the department for him to be president”.

Lawyer, native of Chiriguanacontinued saying that the support for the president, as well as the Development Plan and the health reform would be with his “life, struggle and tenacity”.

But that Petro couldn’t “turn your back on Caesar”, that ‘the change’ had to see yourself reflected in regions how are you doing.

“President, we demand that you do presence in Caesarin the south, in the center and in the north. The people want to see it, the people need it, just as we went out to support it, you have to get those clans out of the positions that have not yet been reflected in the compañeros and compañeras who fought to take you to the Presidency.”added Flórez, who was 40 years old.