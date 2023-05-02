Petro can’t give up

Today President Petro is embarking on a trip to the kingdom of Spain. Most likely, 65% of Colombians, according to the latest Invamer survey the previous week, will be making efforts so that President Petro does not return and this short period full of shit and revenge, mistakes and nonsense immediately ceases.

However, I am not in favor of President Petro resigning, although many compatriots believe that future ills can be stopped in time. I believe that he, like every politician who has been elected president, has the obligation to get us out of the hole where he has been putting us with impunity.

And he is more so because, due to an ideological whim of his head guru, he has assigned Colombia to the universal minority sect of anti-extractivists and has suspended all exploration and exploitation of oil and gas wells to allegedly show the world that Colombia will be the first country to walk the path of the enemies of fossil fuel.

Getting out of that suicidal niche where they put us must be the responsibility of who put us and, as such, Petro cannot resign, he must correct. We mainly export oil, coal and coffee.

We import 79% of the food, and some of the gasoline and gas that we consume, paying for them with the currencies that these three exports and other smaller ones produce for us. Petro has irresponsibly suspended such inflow of foreign currency and, at the same time, has harmfully insisted on reforming the health, pension, labor and penitentiary regimes, not to improve and update them but to obviously destroy and replace them on their ruins with schemes of the most old soviet socialism, failed resoundingly in neighboring countries, their feat becomes dangerous.

In such a condition, I believe that it is President Petro and not someone else who must correct and get us out of where he put us and, as such, he cannot stay in Europe, as 65% of my compatriots aspire to today.

Comments