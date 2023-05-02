Petro confessed why Ocampo left the Ministry of Finance

Bahamón, it should be remembered, has expressed his animosity with President Petro on several occasions, against whom he has spoken decisively on several occasions. Reason why Petro hoped that it would be Felipe Robayo who would be in charge of the coffee union.

Among the episodes that would have weakened the relationship between Petro and Ocampo is also a letter signed months ago by the minister in which, together with Alejandro Gaviria and Cecilia López, they expressed various objections to the health reform. Questions that at the time claimed the head of Gaviria who was in charge of the Ministry of Education.

The departure of Ocampo from the Ministry of Finance, as well as that of Cecilia López from the Ministry of Agriculture, were some of the changes in the cabinet that most surprised public opinion, who were, according to many, the ministerial heads with the greatest experience and trajectory within the government table.

During the same tremor, other ministers also ended up victims. Among them Carolina Corcho from the Health portfolio, Arturo Luna from the Ministry of Science, Sandra Urrutia from the ICT Ministry and Alfonso Prada, former Minister of the Interior.