In the afternoon of this Tuesday, March 7, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, told the media that in the conflict that took place weeks ago in San Vicente del Caguan, where a policeman and a peasant were killed, that the forces The military did not intervene in it.

The foregoing generated a series of comments from public opinion on the treatment that the government provided for the resolution of such an act carried out in Caquetá. Given this, the president, Gustavo Petro, spoke about it.

“The order given to the army not to intervene in the events of San Vicente was given by me as commander of the Military Forces. A military intervention before a demonstration of 7,000 peasants can only generate a massacre. Let dictatorships do that, but a democracy never “he said in a tweet.

The president also added: “It was at the first moment of the coup against the Emerald company that both the peasants and the sub-intendent Monroy died. Only later, with the arrival of the government, was the release of all the retained personnel and peaceful negotiations achieved.”

According to the president, said decision prevented a “massacre,” understanding that with the military intervention, the death of more people would have been generated than the unfortunate balance already confirmed. Finally, Gustavo Petro explained the root of said protest and subsequent kidnapping of police officers: “The situation of indignation of the peasantry that gathered there from Guaviare, Macarena, Putumayo and Caquetá, is due to the fact that they feel that they have broken agreements signed by the Duque government in Altamira and for the breach of sanctions imposed on the company.”