The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, decorated 113 uniformed officers, including police and military, for their service in the events that occurred in San Vicente del Caguan.

During a ceremony in the parade field of the General Santander Police Cadet School, the president presented the highest distinctions and decorations awarded by the National Government to the uniformed officers who stood out in this crisis situation.

The act was attended by the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, who stressed that the decorations are centered on the defense of human rights, and highlighted the work of the uniformed officers in the events of San Vicente del Caguan, in which the Force Pública acted with “heroism” to face the danger or adversity that was presented.

During the ceremony, the family of Deputy Ricardo Arley Monroy RIP, who was murdered in the events that occurred during the first week of March in Los Pozos, Caquetá, was also posthumously recognized.

President Petro took advantage of the occasion to highlight the importance of unity between the civilian population and the Public Force, and assured that this unity is essential to build peace in Colombia. “There is no doubt that the police and soldiers acted heroically in these events, which they assumed in an outstanding manner, outstanding in facing the danger or adversity that was presented,” said the Defense Minister.

