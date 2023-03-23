“This is the largest act of delivering money that, for ten years, since the Law (975 of Justice and Peace) was created, has occurred.and it occurred in the Government of Change”, President Gustavo Petro said this Wednesday in Barrancabermeja, during the delivery of compensation to almost 8,000 victims.

During the act, in which 23,000 million pesos were delivered in legal compensation to the victims of three paramilitary groups in that area of ​​the countrythe Head of State pointed out that the Government, Colombian society and the victims “must move to claim rights, to claim the truth.”

The resources were handed over to the victims in compliance with seven sentences handed down by judges of the jurisdiction of Justice and Peace on the assets handed over by Convicted from the Libertadores del Sur, Central Bolívar and Mineros groups.

Petro indemnifies victims in Barrancabermeja with 23 billion

At the Luis Fernando Castellanos Coliseum in the city of Barrancabermeja, where the event took place, the President indicated that “It is time for us to get together and think about how the debt to the victims in Colombia is really going to be settled.above any other concept or criterion”.

According to the President, the compensation is part of a total of 5 billion pesos that the judges, in 48 sentences, have ordered the State to deliver to the victims, but of which “just a little more than 10% has been done in more than ten years.”

Faced with this situation, he indicated that, as President of the Republic and given that Law 975 (of Justice and Peace) is in force, “well, we must put it back to work with one objective: to close this cycle” and, in this way, “know the truth and find the resources”.

He also asked the Attorney General’s Office investigate acts of corruption with the resources to compensate the victimsas has happened with the assets of drug traffickers in the Special Assets Society (SAE) and other irregularities in entities such as the National Penitentiary and Prison Institute of Colombia (INPEC) and the National Protection Unit (UNP).

“The Government, due to its political responsibility before Colombian society, as those who were legal beneficiaries of this law, as the victims, because they have to move as a social movement, they must demand rights and demand the truth”, concluded President Petro.