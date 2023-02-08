Home News Petro denies the request for the release of the son of ‘La Gata’ and asks to revoke it
News

Petro denies the request for the release of the son of ‘La Gata’ and asks to revoke it

by admin
Petro denies the request for the release of the son of ‘La Gata’ and asks to revoke it

Great commotion was generated in the last hours by the announcement of the release of Jorge Luis Alfonso López, alias ‘Gatico’, son of Enilce López, known as ‘La Gata’, after being appointed as Peace Manager in the framework of the dialogues carried out by the High Commissioner for Peace Danilo Rueda. President Gustavo Petro spoke on the issue and denied that the government had ordered his release.

“That’s not true. The peace commissioner did not order the release of Jorge Luis López. First We do not order liberties, the judges do, and Second, we have not requested the freedom of Mr. Jorge Luis López”, said the president through his Twitter account.

Likewise, the Minister of the Interior and official government spokesman, Alfonso Prada, through a press conference, gave more insight into what would be happening with Alfonso López, who is serving a sentence with house arrest for homicide and asked the judge of the republic that He ordered his release to “revoke the decision.”

See also  Falcade, three skiers attack plant engineers and policemen to get the cable car reopened

You may also like

Ombudsman asks armed groups to stop actions against...

The body of the missing girl in Sichuan...

More and more businesses on the street

La Guajira, the second department with the most...

tremendous blow! Piqué’s girlfriend hits herself after avoiding...

Colombian missing after the earthquake in Turkey

Older adult ‘peeled’ the buttocks in the Mayor’s...

They steal a large sum of money from...

Resignation of ICBF director, Concepción Baracaldo, accepted

The son of alias “La Gata”, Jorge Luis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy