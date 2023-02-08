Great commotion was generated in the last hours by the announcement of the release of Jorge Luis Alfonso López, alias ‘Gatico’, son of Enilce López, known as ‘La Gata’, after being appointed as Peace Manager in the framework of the dialogues carried out by the High Commissioner for Peace Danilo Rueda. President Gustavo Petro spoke on the issue and denied that the government had ordered his release.

“That’s not true. The peace commissioner did not order the release of Jorge Luis López. First We do not order liberties, the judges do, and Second, we have not requested the freedom of Mr. Jorge Luis López”, said the president through his Twitter account.

Likewise, the Minister of the Interior and official government spokesman, Alfonso Prada, through a press conference, gave more insight into what would be happening with Alfonso López, who is serving a sentence with house arrest for homicide and asked the judge of the republic that He ordered his release to “revoke the decision.”