Petro did not know about the money delivered by Hisalca and Lopesierra: Vásquez

Day Vásquez, ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, affirmed this Sunday, August 6, that President Gustavo Petro had no knowledge of the money contributed by Gabriel Hilsaca and Santander Lopesierra.

The woman who had been prosecuted for money laundering and violation of personal data also clarified that the campaign manager Ricardo Roa was another person who did not know about the contribution of these two subjects.

“No, Gustavo Petro did not know about the money delivered by Lopesierra and Mr. Hilsaca. Just as the campaign manager did not know about the delivery of said money. Things as they are!” Vásquez announced on Twitter.

After the announcement, the president also wrote on his social networks, saying that these words were consistent with the statements of his eldest son, freeing him from any type of crime.

“Neither my father nor the campaign manager, Ricardo Roa, knew about the money that Daysuris and I received from Santander Lopesierra and Gabriel Hilsaca. Obviously, they did not know that part of those contributions I used for the campaign. It is important to do that clarification, but there are other circumstances,” said Nicolás Petro in dialogue with Semana magazine.

It should be remembered that President Petro had already made it clear that he was one of the promoters that all investors in his campaign should be previously studied and the money that was injected, in turn, clarified on his Twitter account: “The The campaign did not receive any money of an illegal nature and I found out about what happened through a meeting I had with Nicolás’s ex-wife in my office just a few months ago when I asked that my son be investigated.