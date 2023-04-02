The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, described this Sunday as a “false positive” the number of homicides of the Government of El Salvador and assured that a “democratic destruction” is being carried out in that country.

“Look at this reality of the false positive and the democratic destruction that is that of the human being. In my opinion, the way to solve the current problems of humanity is the radicalization of the democratic project. More democracy, not less democracy,” said the Colombian president On twitter.

Petro made this comment when sharing an Infobae article entitled “How El Salvador made up the homicide figures to justify the emergency regime.”

Last week, El Salvador completed one year under an emergency regime that suspends constitutional guarantees and has left more than 66,200 arrests and thousands of complaints of abuses, in what the government of President Nayib Bukele calls “war against gangs.”

In its annual report, published last Monday, Amnesty International (AI) pointed out that the emergency regime “caused massive violations of human rights and the weakening of the rule of law.”

“The authorities declared a state of emergency that led to massive human rights violations and the weakening of the rule of law, as well as the serious and continuous deterioration of access to public information,” AI said.

It warned that “most of the more than 60,000 arrests made during the state of emergency were allegedly arbitrary because they did not meet the legal requirements, specifically that an arrest warrant had been issued or that the person in question had been caught in flagrante delicto.”

PETRO VS BUKELE

Bukele and Petro have exchanged messages on Twitter since the beginning of March.

This after the Colombian president assured in a government act that “terrible photos – I cannot get into other countries – of the concentration camp in El Salvador, full of young people, thousands and thousands, imprisoned that gives one the chills.”

This is in reference to the fact that the Bukele government transferred 2,000 alleged gang members to the Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot), a maximum security prison for 40,000 prisoners.

In this regard, the Salvadoran president told Petro that “the results weigh more than rhetoric” and since then they have exchanged messages on social networks in a discussion that continues to grow with the passing of days.