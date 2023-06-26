Petro dispatches from today until the weekend in La Guajira

Starting today and throughout the week, President Gustavo Petro and his ministerial cabinet will be working in La Guajira, and will develop an agenda that includes meetings with the community in Riohacha, Uribia and Nazareth, Albania, Manaure and Maicao, to meet the requests and main needs of the people of this area in the far north of the country.

During these six days, the president and his entire cabinet will have meetings with the community in Riohacha, Uribia and Nazareth, Albania, Manaure and Maicao, among other towns in this region, organized as a department in 1965, which has 15 municipalities and more than one million inhabitants.

Also during the day, the Head of State will grant property titles, discuss wind energy projects, hold meetings with the community and deliver pediatric facilities to care for malnutrition and land to build a temporary home and nutritional care, and a reception center of pregnant mothers.

The president announced actions to expedite compliance with the Constitutional Court ruling that ordered in 2017 to protect the rights to water, food and health of the Wayuu population.

“From the 26th we will be in La Guajira, the entire Government, all that week. That week of government in La Guajira will show that institutions remain in rhetoric, where are the obstacles that must be removed to comply with the constitutional sentence, “said the president.

He added that the projects in execution will be reviewed. “We will be bold to get La Guajira into a different dynamic, always with the participation of its society, mostly indigenous,” he said.

This is the agenda that the President of the Republic will develop in La Guajira:

Monday, June 26

The day of tasks begins on Monday at the headquarters of the Government of La Guajira with a Security Council and a Council of Ministers, led by President Gustavo Petro, in which announcements of the Head of State and decrees of several of the ministries in different matters.

Tuesday, June 27

In the morning, the Social Dialogue of Authorities (wayuu palabreros) will be held in Nazareth, a corregimiento of Alta Guajira belonging to Uribia, where the decree of the Truth Commission/Scientific Commission that investigates the death of children due to malnutrition will be signed. and works will be announced in the hospital.

In the afternoon there will be a space for dialogue with social organizations about wind projects in the area, which has a high potential in this type of energy, since the winds are twice the world average. This meeting will be at the Julia Sierra Iguarán Educational Institution, in Uribia.

Wednesday, June 28

Property titles will be delivered in Riohacha to families and two Community Care Units (UCA) for Wayuu boys and girls under 5 years of age.

In the afternoon, the Pact for the Transition between Wayuu Authorities, Communities, Energy Companies, National Government and Local Government will be signed, also in the capital of the department.

Thursday, June 29

Throughout the morning and noon there will be an Agenda for the Attention of the Ministers to the Community, in Riohacha.

In the afternoon there will be the Meeting for Reconciliation and Life, a demonstration that will tour the main streets of Riohacha and will end with a speech by President Petro.

Friday, June 30

In Albania, the Ministry of the Environment will announce emergency measures regarding the use of water.

In the afternoon there will be a dialogue with communities in Manaure, on the problem of children.

Likewise, 3,000 computers and an innovation laboratory will be delivered.

Saturday, July 1

On the last day of this week of Government with the People, the pediatric wing for nutritional risk will be inaugurated in Maicao and a lot will be delivered to the Colombian Institute of Family Well-being (ICBF) to build a foster home and nutritional recovery care.

Similarly, the delivery of the lot for the construction of the Reception Center for Pregnant Mothers will be announced.

Finally, the great closing of the day will take place in this municipality of the department, where agreements will be signed for the construction of Community Roads for Total Peace, by the National Institute of Roads (Invías); The Sounds for the Construction of Peace program of the Ministry of Culture will be launched, and the acts of commitment for the purchase of condensers will be signed, headed by the Ministry of Housing and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management. with RSF

