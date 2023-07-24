Petro does not know of bourgeois values

The country is foolishly getting used to the fact that President Petro is almost always late for appointments, and that he leaves more and more people inside waiting for him. For those of us who have kept an agenda all our lives and were able to meet the promised assistance commitments, except for real insurmountable obstacles, this repeated performance almost everywhere where they are invited or have to go are nothing more than protruding, rude and irritating episodes.

As such, all Colombians should be ashamed of others, even if we have repeated during the campaign that Petro did not know how to manage public affairs because when he was mayor of Bogotá he had demonstrated that inability.

Furthermore, I insistently repeated that if the country made a mistake by choosing him, we would know what a Leninist president who hated the bourgeoisie was. What we did not know is that Petro did not have a bourgeois education either.

He has no memory or bourgeois courtesies and, as such, is affected by any sense of propriety that anyone else possesses. If we remember, the bourgeoisie as the dominant social class in the capitalist system is distinguished by the search for financial returns and the hoarding of certain cultural capital.

As such, it is accompanied by a series of behavioral values ​​accumulated throughout history: respect for work, innovation, progress, happiness, freedom and equality, and the free market, among others.

All of this has led to compliance with obligations, respecting established schedules, knowing how to eat at the table, behaving in public. Violating both those values ​​and the codes they carry is rude. But no bourgeois value seems to apply to Petro.

We are under a president who did not learn from the rules of the bourgeoisie but from the liquidationism of Lenin, who has believed that the change in the art of governing a country can be demonstrated by breaking appointments and leaving behind those who wait for it to appear and never arrive.

