Petro, drowned in the hubbub

The revelations made last night by Semana magazine from a hidden witness, and without much reliable evidence, accusing President Petro of being the central axis of the dollars that were lost to the secretary elevated to Chief of Staff, could be a fairground riot around a dead person who cannot speak, or the spur of a grenade that, when it explodes, shows the country that a clique of low styles and inexperience in managing the world of bribes has hovered very close to President Petro.

The fact that all the edges of this choking soap opera converge on Colonel Feria, the immediate boss of the suicidal Lieutenant Colonel Dávila, could lead to the discovery of a scapegoat who would exonerate the president and sink the former chief of staff to the neck.

But, also, it can generate suspicion about the president because it is his immediate environment, with Colonel Feria and Laura herself at the head, the one who is involved in the tangled bundle of hooks.

Accusing the President of the Republic of being the owner of the money that was lost without indicating details of its origin or any vertical proof, is an absurd risk.

However, the magnitude and nature of the narrated episode and the presence in it of the lawyer Del Río, so close to the Petrista entourage, even if it is impossible to verify, ugly batters the presidential image, aggravates the crisis into which he has fallen in recent weeks and opens The gates of a shaky period where the only insurance left for President Petro is to have Francia Márquez as vice president, whom even his great promoter, the ineffable Hildebrando, seems to be afraid of acting as first magistrate.

All this could be as serious as if the devil himself had entered the Sistine Chapel to elect a new pope. Hopefully the prudence and good sense of the president and not his radical positions will manage to get him out of the quagmire where he has been left and in which he could even drown.

