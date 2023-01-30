The Presidency of the Republic reported this Sunday afternoon, January 29, that, in the Council of Ministers held this Saturday and Sunday in Villa de Leyva (Boyacá), The priorities of the 2023 budget addition were discussed.

The indication given by President Gustavo Petro to his work team, in this sense, was to prioritize major reforms and programmatic issues that are transversal to the management of the ministries.

On the table is the budget addition are the Agrarian Reform, infrastructure and free education, the Ministry of Equality, basic income for mothers who are heads of householdspeasant roads and health prevention, among other projects that are part of Gustavo Petro’s campaign promises.

Besides, The presentation to the entire Cabinet of the health reform was made, headed by the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho.

The discussion and analysis of the reform focused on the necessary guarantee of health as a fundamental right, the increase in access, the transition models towards a new system and the adoption of measures to improve life indicators, through primary care.

The National Government announced that in the coming days it will define details and consensus for socialize the final text with the public and the medical community and present it to the Congress of the Republic in extraordinary sessions.