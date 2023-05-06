Petro Government included the Besotes reservoir in the Development Plan

In February of this year, the Government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro decided not to include the project of the Los Besotes Multipurpose Reservoir within the Multiannual Investment Plan. In fact, since his time as senator and mayor, the president has been an opponent of reservoirs and dams.

The Government’s decision was ratified in March by the Environment Minister, Susana Muhamad, who confirmed the expansion of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta Natural Park, which will consist of more than 573,312 hectares of Aracataca, Ciénaga, Fundación and Santa Marta, in the department of Magdalena; Dibulla (La Guajira); Pueblo Bello and Valledupar, in Cesar.

In other words, this expansion meant that the Los Besotes Reservoir would not be built. “The delimitation of the park excludes the construction of great infrastructure, activities such as mining and large-scale forest plantations”, explained the minister.

Decision that was celebrated by the 4 indigenous peoples of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

However, after the last study in the Congress of the Multi-year Investment PlanPPI, it was learned that the Los Besotes dam was included among the strategic projects to be carried out in Cesar.

The project is listed on page 108 of 201 containing the document. According to the PPI, this reservoir will be made to comply with land use planning around water and environmental justice.

“Minister Susana Muhamad, it would be good if you clarified how it was possible for the project to be included in the PND’Los Besotes Dam Reservoir‘ If you already disclosed that the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta National Park is on that territory”, questioned a Twitter user.