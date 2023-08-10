Petro Government supports Prosecutor Barbosa and provides him with the required protection: Ministry of Defense – news

Attorney General Francisco Barbosa delivered evidence to the Ministry of Defense on the ELN’s plan to make an attempt on his life, apparently organized in Venezuela.

As a result of the statement issued on August 8 to public opinion by the Attorney General’s Office on information provided by three sources about a criminal plan to attack prosecutor Francisco Barbosa, the Minister of Defense, Iván Velásquez, met today. senior military commanders and the general director of the Police, with the head of the investigative entity and the deputy prosecutor, Martha Mancera, in order to evaluate such sensitive information.

Minister Velásquez expressed to prosecutor Barbosa the solidarity and support of the national government and reaffirmed his willingness to give him all the protection required. However, the minister’s words were not entirely clear, he said that “it could be a probable action, or also, as could be another of the hypotheses of enemies of the peace process that is moving forward with the ELN to try to torpedo it. We think that, with all prudence, but with absolute responsibility, we have to assess all the information and carry out the corresponding tasks”.

For his part, in said meeting, the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, said that he and the deputy prosecutor, Martha Mancera, explained to the Minister of Defense and the high military command, each of the information obtained by that investigative entity. about a possible attack on him.

He thanked the solidarity of the national government in response to these events. “What has been established today is also a very important chapter of institutional dialogue between the military forces, the Ministry of Defense and the Prosecutor’s Office in order to clarify each of the information that has given rise to a judicial investigation in the framework of what It has already been explained to public opinion through the Prosecutor’s statement.

Given the doubts that arose as to whether it was a single rumor of an alleged attack, prosecutor Barbosa stated: “One cannot be so stupid as to take responsibility for an act like this.”

On August 8, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation issued the following statement:

Three sources of information, one of them supplied by the military intelligence of the Armed Forces, another that came through the CTI – Technical Investigation Corps -, and another supplied to a judicial police official who supports the Specialized Directorate against Organizations Criminals in different temporalities, pointed out that a terrorist attack will be carried out against the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa. According to information from these sources, last July a meeting was held in Venezuela between five high-ranking officers of the ELN. In said country, training is being carried out for members of that armed group organized to carry out an attack with snipers, under the coordination of alias “el Rolo”, leader of an ELN urban front. It is a modality that is part of the mode of operation of the armed attacks by that group, according to the probative information collected by the Prosecutor’s Office in the different investigations that have been carried out. Likewise, such sources indicate that people close to alias “el Rolo” present suspicious reports of transactions that exceed 3 billion pesos, in money flows that are similar to the attack on the General Santander Police School, in January 2019. The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, through its prosecutors attached to the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations, is conducting the investigation of these facts, in order to corroborate the information, collect the necessary evidence and adopt the decisions that correspond by law.