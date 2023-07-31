Petro in La Plata, Huila

After the combats presented in Huila that left the death of a minor, President Gustavo Petro, indicated that the Army will not abandon the territories.

The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, made a firm declaration on the permanence of the Public Force in the country’s territory. At the end of a Security Council held in La Plata, Huila, to assess the public order situation in the region after clashes with the illegal armed group Estado Mayor Central (EMC), the president categorically rejected the idea that the Force Public leave any area of ​​the country.

“The thesis that the Public Force must leave the territory has been repeated in various parts of the country. No. The Public Force does not leave the territory. If we reach definitive agreements, the Public Force will continue in the territory,” said President Petro, making clear the Government’s determination to maintain control and security in all regions of the country.

During his visit to La Plata, President Petro met with municipal and departmental authorities, as well as with the high command of the Public Force in the region, presidents of community action boards and community leaders. In his initial words, he lamented the death of Ahilyn Salomé, a minor who lost her life during the clashes, assuring that the judicial authorities will thoroughly investigate this fact.

Regarding the negotiations with the Central General Staff (EMC) for its dismantling, the President emphasized that the priority is to protect the civilian population and the ex-combatants who signed the peace in Colombia. “The ceasefire between the State and the illegal armed organization is not the priority, but rather, first of all, the cessation of hostilities between the illegal armed organization and the civilian population,” the president stressed.

In this sense, President Petro made it clear that the Government seeks full respect for the rights of the civilian population by the illegal armed organization, which includes putting an end to activities such as extortion, kidnapping, confinement and displacement forced. The security and well-being of citizens are fundamental aspects for the Government, and the commitment of the Public Force to guarantee the protection of all Colombians anywhere in the country is reaffirmed.

