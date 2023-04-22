Petro meets today with the Venezuelan opposition in Bogotá

Within the framework of the official communications that President Gustavo Petro is carrying out to reactivate the dialogues in Venezuela between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition, today he will hold a meeting at the Casa de Nariño with members of the Unitary Platform, which it integrates different parties and sectors opposed to the successor of Hugo Chávez.

The meeting in the Palace becomes the prelude to the meeting, next Tuesday, of the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela, convened by the head of state.

“To unlock, we offered the space in Bogotá for an international conference: about 20 foreign ministers are going to meet, from Europe, the United States, Latin America, fundamentally to, with the Venezuelan government and the Venezuelan opposition, establish the minimum of a great agreement that guarantees not only elections, the lifting of sanctions, but also normality in the life of all political actors in Venezuela”, explained President Petro about the meeting on Tuesday to come.

The Unitary Platform announced in a communication that in the meeting with Petro it will explain “the difficult situation” that the Venezuelan people are going through in political and social matters under the leadership of the Chavista government, as well as “the necessary steps that must be taken so that in Venezuela we can rescue democracy through the holding of free, observable and verifiable elections that meet international democratic standards”.

Said Platform added that “we will also expose the need to specify the release of all political prisoners.” He emphasized to the opposition block to Maduro that it is “essential to return to the negotiation process, from which this delegation has never risen.”

The Unitary Platform also said that “this process is the tool that our country has today to put an end to the political, social and economic crisis through agreements that allow the institutional reconstruction of the State, the alternation in power, the rescue of the value of the vote , the cessation of the violation of human rights and the establishment of the conditions that allow internal growth, creating solid foundations for sustainable and sustainable development”.

Role of the head of state

President Petro has shown himself willing to collaborate to overcome the political crisis in Venezuela, within the framework of the dialogues that he sought with the Maduro regime from the beginning of his administration to restore diplomatic and economic relations that were broken in 2019 by of the neighboring country’s president, as a climax to the confrontation with the then Colombian head of state, Iván Duque, who called him a dictator and human rights violator, as well as not recognizing him as president because he won re-election in 2018 in an election in which he did not the opposition participated.

In the meeting that Petro held last Thursday with the president of the United States, Joe Biden, he raised the issue of the political situation in Venezuela and explained about the initiative he has to reopen the table between the Maduro government and the opposition. .

After his meeting with Biden, President Petro told the media that “I am not a mediator in this process. We only prepared these meetings that initially took place in Mexico City “, while he reiterated that Biden once again recognized Colombia for the support and reception plan that he has given to the thousands of Venezuelan migrants.

Petro has proposed that the United States and other countries lift economic sanctions on Venezuela, while the Maduro government advances in dialogue with the opposition with the aim of calling elections.

In this regard, the head of state explained that he asked Joe Biden that “in one part of the balance is the issue of the elections in Venezuela, but in another part of the balance are the sanctions. I proposed that the talks next week, and the other one in Mexico, gravitate around two tracks, one that could promote the Venezuelan schedule with guarantees and the entry of Venezuela into the Inter-American Human Rights System, and on the other track, a gradual deactivation of sanctions”.

While the Foreign Ministry of the neighboring country recognized “the efforts of President Gustavo Petro” in convening the International Conference on the Political Process in Venezuela; However, he alerted the international community that “it will only be possible to advance in the political dialogue between Venezuelans, once all the unilateral coercive measures applied to our country, which are contrary to International Law, have been annulled.”