Petro meets with German businessmen to explore new business opportunities

During his official visit to Germany, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, met with leaders of different German companies with the aim of analyzing new business opportunities between the two countries. During the meeting, the interest of the Head of State in encouraging the mobilization of German investments in strategic sectors for the reindustrialization of the country was discussed, as well as the development of the renewable energy industry, green hydrogen, transport and rail mobility, and agro-industry.

In this meeting, Petro highlighted the importance of supporting Germany’s transformation towards a decarbonized economy and highlighted the role that Ecopetrol plays as an ally to achieve this transition. For his part, the Minister of Commerce, Germán Umaña, emphasized security and institutional stability in Colombia, key factors for the development of large investment projects.

Likewise, the group of German businessmen praised Colombia’s role in green technologies and recognized the country’s competitive advantages, especially in the production of green hydrogen. Both parties agreed on the importance of establishing a State-Business alliance to facilitate the development of this transition