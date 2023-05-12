Home » Petro meets with the military after alleged coup plans
As far as has been known, President Gustavo Petro will meet individually with the main heads of the National Army, the Air Force, the Navy and other branches of the armed forces.

The call for a coup against Petro

The alert from the national government was generated after, in the framework of the past mobilizations of army veterans, Jhon Marulanda, director of the Colombian Association of Retired Officers of the Military Forces, spoke of “defending”, as happened in Peru, to President Petro.

A call that the head of state flatly rejected, pointing out that Colombia must leave the circles of the conflict and respect democracy, despite the ideological differences.

“Coups d’état they resist and are defeated with the mobilization of the people Or are we going to continue living 72 years ahead so that our children, grandchildren and the children of the latter are killed in fratricidal wars in these fields? The cause is democracy, not to think that because someone won with the will of the people and it is different from how they think there is (what a sad word) to oust them, give them a coup, as if we were idiots, as if we were stupid, no That is not the destiny of Colombia,” he said.

