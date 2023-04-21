Petro met Biden

President Gustavo Petro met with US President Joe Biden around 1:40 p.m. today, Thursday.

During the meeting in the Oval Office of the White House, various issues on the bilateral agenda of the two countries were discussed. The fight against drugs, climate change and the energy transition are some of the topics on the discussed agenda. One of the concerns of the United States is the Colombian government’s approach to the fight against drugs.

According to a report from the Colombian Ministry of Defense, in the first month of 2023 not one hectare of coca leaf was destroyed in Colombia. It is actually a US State Department document that called on Colombia to expand crop destruction, anti-drug operations, and the extradition of major drug traffickers.

In this sense, President Petro explained that the White House understands the administration’s interpretation of drug policy. “There was no conflict. It seems that it is one thing to fumigate forests and vulnerable people, and another thing to persecute drug trafficking based on prohibition,” explains Petro.

The Colombian president asked for more help from the United States. He argued that Colombia needs more boats and drones to attack drug traffickers. He said that there are changes in North American consumption that they are studying together.

The president said that at the beginning of the meeting the issues of the climate crisis and the green economy were also discussed. “We discussed several important issues. The first is the convergence of the climate crisis and the green economy in the United States. President Gustavo Petro explained to the media.

The president mentioned that the United States has allocated 500 million dollars to Colombia in funds that they want to work to restore the Amazon rainforest. Petro also announced that options on commercial debt for climate action remain on the table. “President Biden felt that this proposal was misunderstood and showed great interest in taking this proposal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and implementing it. This will be a very important change in the world”, explains President Petro.

Despite the leading role that President Gustavo Petro has played in the restoration of democracy in Venezuela and the elimination of economic sanctions by the United States, The head of state came out to say that he “is not a mediator” between the two nations, but “simply” offered Bogotá as the venue for the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition to sit down to negotiate at an international conference.

The statements delivered by President Petro after the first face-to-face with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, show that Venezuela was one of the central themes of the meeting and that they reached several agreements on the subject.

Thus, the president insisted that Bogotá serve as the venue for this international conference between the Venezuelan government and the opposition. According to the head of state, this meeting will be attended by about 20 foreign ministers from Europe, the United States and Latin America.