News

Petro must listen to those who know

The decisions that the national government has taken in energy mining matters are completely unaware of technical knowledge.

President Gustavo Petro and the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez, are convinced that putting an end to the exploration and exploration of gas, oil and coal is the best for the country, because that is what the ideology that illuminates them indicates, but they lack technical arguments to support it and, therefore, they do not have a realistic calculation of the consequences that this will bring to Colombia.

Although the energy transition is a necessity, posed as Petro and Vélez have done it, it is a major irresponsibility, since it does not measure the impact it will have for the country beyond the environmental.

At this point in the debate, the President of the Republic and the Minister of Mines have told the country that sooner rather than later they will stop exploiting hydrocarbons, but they have not responded to key questions and that, if they are not answered, correctly, they can quickly turn Colombia into a poor country.

How will the country replace these fuels? Will you import them and, therefore, will you pay more? How will the national government compensate the income that it currently receives from the energy mining activity and that finances the operation of a large part of the State?

If the end of gas, oil and coal exploitation is added to the fact that President Petro’s intervention in the energy tariff system can quickly lead the country to reduce its capacity to produce electricity, there is a very worrying panorama in which Colombia will only have two paths left: import what it will stop producing and, therefore, pay more for it, or shut down.

Hopefully the president will listen to those who have technical knowledge and propose a responsible roadmap for the energy transition.

