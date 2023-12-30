Petro opens the door to businessmen to fix tax reform

The Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, invited businessmen this Friday to discuss the possibility of making changes to his Government’s tax reform, which was approved last year by Congress, with the aim of “increasing the country’s productive activity.” .

“I invite the business community to discuss the possibility of reforming the tax reform, I think it is time to see its impacts (…) and see it in terms of production. The reform has been radically transformed by judicial decisions (…) but in order to increase the country’s productive activity, it needs a re-examination,” the president said at a press conference.

Petro proposes to businessmen and workers to strengthen companies, which implies, “without definancing the state and without thinking about higher taxes, lowering the corporate income rate, that is, the rate paid by companies, and increasing personal income.” natural in its highest degrees”.

The president’s idea is that companies “free themselves” to compete and be more productive.

The reform that Petro intends to modify was approved by Congress in November of last year with a reduction in its scope compared to the Government’s project, which expected to raise 25 billion pesos (about 6,441 million dollars at today’s exchange rate).

The money obtained will be allocated mainly, as Petro stated then, to social spending, with priority in the fight against hunger and poverty, education, health, environmental protection, energy transition, productive development and the economy. popular, as well as the sustainability of public finances.

In the discussions, the Government lost its way on several issues, including its intention to tax high pensions, but managed to get its proposal to impose an income tax surcharge on oil and coal companies of 10% in the first year approved. year, and a progressive wealth tax for four years for high incomes.