President Gustavo Petro has ordered the Public Force to seize the territories affected by the violent actions of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ in Bajo Cauca, Antioquia.

The objective is to support small miners who are victims of intimidation and confinement by the criminal group. During a security council in Caucasia, the Head of State affirmed that the ‘Clan del Golfo’ submits the mining community “to a kind of population confinement and instrumentalization to save what is not the interest of small mining, which is the great illegal mining.

In addition, the President announced a national census of machinery to formalize and promote small-scale mining in the country. The objective is that the gold does not belong to the big dollar launderers and drug traffickers, but to the population that inhabits the territory. «We convened the National Mining Summit. We are going to start a census of the machinery to formalize the activity of small-scale mining, even with a degree, if possible, so that small-scale mining cooperatives can empower themselves in this territory”, highlighted the Head of State.

The President also emphasized that the National Government is not persecuting small mining and that progress will be made in the construction of a mining, agricultural and productive district throughout the territory. The objective is to put all the assets of the SAE and the lands of the victims’ unit at the service of the peasantry and the victims of the territory, to produce food. “We want small miners to be able to own their own machine so that, through the legal transformation of the mining code, small-scale mining has all possible financial and technological support.”