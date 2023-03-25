Home News Petro points to capital accumulation as the cause of climate change
Petro points to capital accumulation as the cause of climate change

Petro points to capital accumulation as the cause of climate change

“It is an issue that is hidden, that does not appear in the official discourse, it is rarely debated in the increasingly limited COP meeting of the United Nations to resolve the problem. Limitation that arises from this subject, and is that the chemical change in the atmosphere that can end life is due to the accumulation of capital based on fossil energy. added.

Already in various international settings, such as the last COP 27, President Gustavo Petro has raised the importance of promoting clean energy to reduce the impacts of hydrocarbon exploration and exploitation. A matter in which he has the support, in Colombia, of Minister Irene Vélez, and yet They have been criticized by those who say a slower process is required that does not jeopardize the income of the nation on account of oil.

In this sense, during the XXVIII Ibero-American Summit, in the Dominican Republic, Petro spoke again about an electrical interconnection treaty from Alaska to Patagonia, that allows the continent to even be a producer of clean energy not only for their territories but also for other parts of the world.

