The President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, received this Friday the credentials of the ambassadors of Germany, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Iran, India and New Zealand.

In ceremonies held at the Casa de Nariño, the diplomatic representatives of Germany, Marian Schuegraf; Egypt, Alaa Khairat Issa; Iran, Ahmad Reza Kheirmand; India, Shri Vanlalhuma, and New Zealand, Nicola Jane Stilwell.

Germany

Ambassador Marian Schuegraf was born in 1962, studied law and trained at the Federal Foreign Office. She served as Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in Berlin; She is Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy in Tehran and director of various offices of the diplomatic portfolio. Likewise, she worked in the German embassies in New Delhi and Addis-Abeba.

Egypt

Ambassador Alaa Khairat Issa, born in 1965, holds a law degree from Columbia Law School, Columbia University, New York.

He has held the positions of Ambassador of Egypt in Liberia and Consul General of Egypt in Houston, United States.

Iran

For his part, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ahmad Reza Kheirmand, has been a career diplomat since 1995. He obtained a degree in International Law from Payame Noor University (Tehran).

During his career he has been Third Secretary at the Embassy of Iran in Chile; Second Secretary at the Embassy in Brazil; Third Counselor in Spain and Chargé d’Affaires and Head of Mission of Iran in Argentina.

India

Ambassador Vanlalhuma served as Ambassador to the Republic of Slovakia, was Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of India, Director (e) of Cultural Affairs and Consul in Istanbul.

New Zealand

Meanwhile, New Zealand Ambassador to Colombia Nicola Jane Stilwell, born in Auckland in 1981, is a career diplomat with more than 17 years of experience.

It is the first time that Stilwell has held the position of Ambassador. She was Director of the Australia Unit at the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs; She is director of the Unit for Partnerships for Humanitarian and Disaster Management at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and an official at her country’s embassies in Tokyo, Japan, and Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

*With information from the Presidency of the Republic

