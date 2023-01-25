The president, Gustavo Petro, said this Tuesday in Buenos Aires that he prefers that the old Russian weapons his country has acquired remain as “scrap” on his land rather than give them to Ukraine.

Petro acknowledged that the head of the United States Southern Command, Laura Richardson, asked Colombia to hand over the weapons acquired from Russia, in order to solve the problem of the obsolescence of Ukrainian weapons, in the context of the war in that country.

“I said that our Constitution has peace as an order in the international arena. It will remain as scrap metal in Colombia,” but it will not hand over Russian weapons, Petro said at a press conference held within the framework of the VII Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), held today in the Argentine capital.

“Latin America, instead of playing in which military bloc remains”regarding NATO or Russia, “must demand peace” and that “the pertinent dialogues be built” so that “this war ends”, emphasized Petro.

“For this reason, no Russian weapon, even useless on our land, will be used in the Russian conflict,” he added, regarding the military conflict in Ukraine that is eleven months since Russia invaded that country on February 24, 2022.

With information from EFE Agency*