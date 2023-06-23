Petro proposed in Paris to activate the global Marshall Plan to face the climate crisis – news

According to the proposal of the president of Colombia, “It would stop the holders of the debt – which are today the pension funds of the richest countries….”

President Gustavo Petro proposed this Thursday in Paris, France, a multilateral banking reform that allows the activation of a world Marshall Plan that appropriates resources to countries to face the global climate crisis.

“It would practically be financing a Marshall Plan against the climate crisis, it would be a great step for humanity, the first to overcome this, which could be the great problem that our extinction could imply,” said the head of state at the beginning of his participation. at the Summit for a New Global Financial Deal that will take place over two days in Paris, France.

The idea put forward by the Colombian president is to design, through the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a large global issue of special drawing rights that is allocated to the climate fund, to free up budgetary spaces in the countries that are dedicated to mitigate or adapt to the climate crisis.

At the Summit, which is being held at the Brongniart Palace in Paris, Petro pointed out that these special drawing rights “would stop the holders of the debt – which are today the pension funds of the richest countries – and would free up budget space in each country of the earth to dedicate them exclusively to mitigation or repair of the climate crisis”.

Before more than a hundred world leaders summoned by French President Emmanuel Macron, the Colombian president considered that the proposed initiative would lead to an increase in monetary liquidity in the world that would not increase prices or trigger world inflation, “but rather a productive investment”.

“It would be a relaunch of the world economy, but, specifically, in what matters most today, which is the solution to the climate crisis,” he specified during a discussion in which he participated with other world leaders and the president of the World Bank, Ajay Banga.

“We will not achieve the objectives of the COP20 Agreement in Paris if we do not implement a Marshall Plan like the one proposed by President Petro,” Banga said.

In this sense, he reiterated that the Climate Fund must be established as an institution with “additional income that would have to come out as an appraisal of global financial transactions – the ‘Q for Tobin’, economists call it in theory – but applied and destined to finance global actions to overcome the climate crisis and a reduction of public debt in all the countries of the earth that is not a cancellation”.

“What we propose here is to exchange debt for climate action,” the Colombian Head of State emphasized in his speech. “The experience of COVID, of the IMF with COVID, shows a babbling of what could be done today in practice,” he added.

Finally, the Colombian President concluded that, with his proposal, “we can now make a large public investment by releasing debt in such a way that this new space that I call the ‘Marshall Plan against the climate crisis’ can take place and, yes, achieve make the numbers work. This means that greenhouse gas emissions tend to zero, which is the only way we have to save the human species and life on planet earth.