Petro proposes raising the salary of all regular soldiers

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has proposed raising the salaries of the country’s regular soldiers as part of his security policy to confront violence and armed conflict.

During the commemoration of the 72 years of the Command of the Military Forces, the president requested that a committee made up of the ministries of Finance and Defense be formed to examine the possibility of improving the salary allocations of regular soldiers in Colombia.

Petro pointed out that the measure seeks to end the recruitment of “young mercenaries for violence” and that the objective is to professionalize the Army over time. “We cannot offer regular income to the soldier, because we are limited in our resources, which originate from the income of Colombians, while the mafia has illegal activities such as cocaine,” said the president.

The president also affirmed that the proposal will be a progressive measure, but necessary to face competition in the national territory. “We have to follow a different policy if we want to compete,” he said.

Petro made a call to the Military Forces and expressed that many regular soldiers have to face young people who receive five times more from the other side defending the illicit economy. «They beat us. And in this we have to win, to the point that they decide that the definitive and real path of Colombia is peace,” the president concluded.

