Home News Petro proposes that Pacho Galán’s joint be the “anthem of Colombian progressivism”
News

Petro proposes that Pacho Galán’s joint be the “anthem of Colombian progressivism”

by admin
Petro proposes that Pacho Galán’s joint be the “anthem of Colombian progressivism”

In a recent proposal by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, he has suggested that the popular “¡A la Carga!” by Francisco ‘Pacho’ Galán, is adopted as the “anthem of Colombian progressivism”.

The musical piece was originally created for the political campaign of the candidate for the presidency of the republic Jorge Eliécer Gaitán in 1948, it enjoyed great popularity and reception among followers of Gaitán.

Petro’s idea was revealed in response to a tweet from Senator Piedad Córdoba, in which she recalled the 75th anniversary of Gaitán’s assassination. Petro wrote: «I propose this hymn as a hymn of Colombian progressivism, shall we adapt it and adopt it?».

It may interest you: 48 days for Congress to approve 29 bills: crucial moment for the Petro government

The “Charge!” is a lively and energetic piece of music that encourages Colombians to unite in the fight for a better country. Petro’s proposal has generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users supporting the idea and others questioning it.

Hours earlier, Petro, in commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims, which is commemorated on April 9 – the day the liberal leader was assassinated -, the President said that “undoubtedly Gaitán is a figure who stimulates, which allows us to think about the current government”.

See also  "Messina Denaro on Lake Como, it is not in the metro, rather in the hospital". Dozens of reports of the superlatant, but they are fake

Petro also added that “undoubtedly it continues to be then the spirit that throws the population onto the streets. I think he was absolutely right in the sense that reforms could not be built, social justice could not be built, a modern democracy could not be built without a people in the streets, without a mobilized people.”

You may also like

They impose prison for accused of killing a...

In Valledupar they will hold a national day...

At Easter 1,378 calls to 112 in Fvg,...

Chimborazo Sports Federation awarded recognition to former Ecuadorian...

Drugstore ‘With a Humanitarian Heart’ – El Diario

Sichuan Province Study and Implement Xi Jinping’s New...

Madonna statue in danger of falling during procession...

A common agenda is the path for the...

Bus transports workers to the former Ilva di...

If the decision of the Supreme Court is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy