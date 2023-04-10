In a recent proposal by Colombian President Gustavo Petro, he has suggested that the popular “¡A la Carga!” by Francisco ‘Pacho’ Galán, is adopted as the “anthem of Colombian progressivism”.

The musical piece was originally created for the political campaign of the candidate for the presidency of the republic Jorge Eliécer Gaitán in 1948, it enjoyed great popularity and reception among followers of Gaitán.

Petro’s idea was revealed in response to a tweet from Senator Piedad Córdoba, in which she recalled the 75th anniversary of Gaitán’s assassination. Petro wrote: «I propose this hymn as a hymn of Colombian progressivism, shall we adapt it and adopt it?».

The “Charge!” is a lively and energetic piece of music that encourages Colombians to unite in the fight for a better country. Petro’s proposal has generated mixed reactions on social media, with some users supporting the idea and others questioning it.

[1945″Tothecharge”

Joint by Pacho Galán dedicated to Jorge Eliecer Gaitán. “Let’s charge 🎶

let’s fight

Let’s go with the cry, freedom “🎵 “If you are Colombian

this is the moment 🎶

peace must be saved

Gaitán has to go to the presidency”🎵 🪘🪇🎷 beautiful. pic.twitter.com/ZdiuOKwEX5 – Piedad Cordoba (@piedadcordoba) April 9, 2023

Hours earlier, Petro, in commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims, which is commemorated on April 9 – the day the liberal leader was assassinated -, the President said that “undoubtedly Gaitán is a figure who stimulates, which allows us to think about the current government”.

Petro also added that “undoubtedly it continues to be then the spirit that throws the population onto the streets. I think he was absolutely right in the sense that reforms could not be built, social justice could not be built, a modern democracy could not be built without a people in the streets, without a mobilized people.”