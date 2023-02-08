President Gustavo Petro proposed that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation be the body that certifies the seizure of drugs in Colombia, in order to measure the effectiveness of the Public Force in this type of operations against drug trafficking.

In this regard, the Head of State indicated that when evaluating the security policy that his Government is building, a significant reduction in the homicide rate is noted, but he was emphatic in pointing out that it is also necessary to measure how the indicators of drug seizures are going.

“The only indicator that we have today is the homicide rate, which has reacted well so far, but we should have another one that is seizures, but that indicator cannot be done by the force that seizes. I believe that the Prosecutor’s Office should be the entity that certifies the figure, ”he stressed.

In the same context, he added that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is the entity that has sufficient information in this type of procedure, because it is the one that receives the complaint.

“They tell us that we seized 100 tons. Who checks if it is 100 tons? It’s true? I believe that the Prosecutor’s Office has sufficient information to certify how many quantities of seized material – call it contraband or cocaine – were produced in a month and compare it with the previous month and the following month, and measure the effectiveness of the Public Force, because in the end is the one that has to do these operations. If it is not effective, it must be said,” said the President.

He also indicated that although there is a national oversight regarding drug seizures, we also “know that there is a global oversight over us or, rather, a North American oversight over us, and we cannot tell lies.”

“The security policy can be verified in terms of that we seize more and fewer die or, well, it is time to confess that it did not work and another one has to be built”, asserted the Head of State.