Home News Petro proposes that the Prosecutor’s Office certify the seizure of drugs in Colombia
News

Petro proposes that the Prosecutor’s Office certify the seizure of drugs in Colombia

by admin
Petro proposes that the Prosecutor’s Office certify the seizure of drugs in Colombia

President Gustavo Petro proposed that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation be the body that certifies the seizure of drugs in Colombia, in order to measure the effectiveness of the Public Force in this type of operations against drug trafficking.

In this regard, the Head of State indicated that when evaluating the security policy that his Government is building, a significant reduction in the homicide rate is noted, but he was emphatic in pointing out that it is also necessary to measure how the indicators of drug seizures are going.

“The only indicator that we have today is the homicide rate, which has reacted well so far, but we should have another one that is seizures, but that indicator cannot be done by the force that seizes. I believe that the Prosecutor’s Office should be the entity that certifies the figure, ”he stressed.

In the same context, he added that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation is the entity that has sufficient information in this type of procedure, because it is the one that receives the complaint.

“They tell us that we seized 100 tons. Who checks if it is 100 tons? It’s true? I believe that the Prosecutor’s Office has sufficient information to certify how many quantities of seized material – call it contraband or cocaine – were produced in a month and compare it with the previous month and the following month, and measure the effectiveness of the Public Force, because in the end is the one that has to do these operations. If it is not effective, it must be said,” said the President.

See also  Luxottica accelerates, ready to hire 200-250 people in its factories

He also indicated that although there is a national oversight regarding drug seizures, we also “know that there is a global oversight over us or, rather, a North American oversight over us, and we cannot tell lies.”

“The security policy can be verified in terms of that we seize more and fewer die or, well, it is time to confess that it did not work and another one has to be built”, asserted the Head of State.

You may also like

The actress told how her experience in Mexico...

Special care day in Dosquebradas

Forcing employees to recite the “golden sentence” of...

Colombia approaches the semifinal of the Caribbean Caracas...

China’s 6 provinces and cities announced a general...

In Cesar the number of victims due to...

Ombudsman asks armed groups to stop actions against...

The body of the missing girl in Sichuan...

More and more businesses on the street

Petro denies the request for the release of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy