Home News Petro questions peace commitments of the ‘Clan del Golfo’
News

Petro questions peace commitments of the ‘Clan del Golfo’

by admin
Petro questions peace commitments of the ‘Clan del Golfo’

The president, Gustavo Petro, has questioned this Saturday the commitments of the narco-paramilitary group Clan del Golfo, given the possible link of its members with the violent acts that have been witnessed during the mining strike that takes place in the sub-region of Bajo Cauca, in Antioquia , in the north of the country.

“If the Clan del Golfo is behind the blockades, then they don’t want peace as they said. Peace implies the dismantling of illegal economies,” the president declared.

Petro has reacted like this after citing a newspaper article in which it is indicated that the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, affirmed that the authorities have identified members of the narco-paramilitary group who were infiltrating fueling the chaos.

“I want to make a complaint. On Friday night this criminal group (the Clan del Golfo) was in several municipalities forcing young people to get on dump trucks to go to the strike sites. That was recorded and we have proof,” he said. Gaviria, according to ‘El País’.

The Minister of the Interior and spokesman for the Government of Colombia, Alfonso Prada, has also reacted to the situation in the area, maintaining that “these are not acts of unemployed small miners.”

“They expressed their rejection of violence in the social protest at the dialogue table. They muddy their cause for formalization and decent work in a mining district,” he said, as indicated on his official profile on the social network Twitter.

The strikes in Bajo Cauca, which have totaled ten consecutive days, have caused the blockade of several key roads in the region, and have led to food and fuel shortages in some municipalities. In the last hours there have been clashes, despite the curfew implemented.

You may also like

Christian Guevara questions criticism from opposition media

Video: Inhabitants of Zaragoza look for gold among...

Former Federal President Gauck: Don’t leave terror victims...

Guillermo Lasso tests positive for covid-19 –

The Loperena looks more flirtatious

EQS-Adhoc: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: CEO Michael Stomberg is leaving...

March “Together we are invincible” toured the streets...

The new of the week in the musical...

The people have the backbone and the country...

Causes and consequences of the personnel crisis in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy