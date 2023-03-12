The president, Gustavo Petro, has questioned this Saturday the commitments of the narco-paramilitary group Clan del Golfo, given the possible link of its members with the violent acts that have been witnessed during the mining strike that takes place in the sub-region of Bajo Cauca, in Antioquia , in the north of the country.

“If the Clan del Golfo is behind the blockades, then they don’t want peace as they said. Peace implies the dismantling of illegal economies,” the president declared.

Petro has reacted like this after citing a newspaper article in which it is indicated that the governor of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, affirmed that the authorities have identified members of the narco-paramilitary group who were infiltrating fueling the chaos.

“I want to make a complaint. On Friday night this criminal group (the Clan del Golfo) was in several municipalities forcing young people to get on dump trucks to go to the strike sites. That was recorded and we have proof,” he said. Gaviria, according to ‘El País’.

The Minister of the Interior and spokesman for the Government of Colombia, Alfonso Prada, has also reacted to the situation in the area, maintaining that “these are not acts of unemployed small miners.”

“They expressed their rejection of violence in the social protest at the dialogue table. They muddy their cause for formalization and decent work in a mining district,” he said, as indicated on his official profile on the social network Twitter.

The strikes in Bajo Cauca, which have totaled ten consecutive days, have caused the blockade of several key roads in the region, and have led to food and fuel shortages in some municipalities. In the last hours there have been clashes, despite the curfew implemented.