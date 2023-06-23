Petro raised “changing debt for climate action” in Celac

Colombian President Gustavo Petro assured this Friday that he will seek to bring the proposal to “exchange debt for climate action” to the meeting between European and Latin American leaders scheduled for July, despite the “timid” reception during a summit in Paris.

For two days, some forty leaders debated in Paris how to transform the global financial system to adapt it to the fight against climate change, and Petro defended this measure, which was received “timidly,” he said during an interview with AFP.

Germany “does not believe” in the proposal; France “is a bit more flexible”; US President Joe Biden would be favorable but would depend on Congress and “the European Union (EU) as a whole does not even discuss it,” he explained.

“I hope that this proposal is put on the discussion table between the EU and Celac [Comunidad de Estados Latinoamericanos y Caribeños]”, scheduled for July 17-18 in Brussels, stressed Petro, who also hopes to discuss it in September with the African Union (AU).

The leftist president spoke with AFP next to the imposing columns of the former headquarters of the French capital’s Stock Exchange, the neoclassical Brongniart palace, at the end of the summit for a New World Financial Pact.

The day before, during the work sessions, he advocated before the international community for a “great global investment Marshall plan”, based on taxing financial transactions and on his proposal to “exchange debt for climate action” in the face of the current crisis.

Petro assured that there are already examples, such as the conversion of 1,630 million dollars of debt announced by Ecuador in May and that they will be used to protect the Galapagos Islands, although he advocated that this type of agreement not be discussed “bilaterally”. but “by blocks”.

The president also proposed the creation of a group of experts that capture the scenarios to reform the world financial system in view of the next UN climate summit, COP28, scheduled for the end of the year in Dubai.

