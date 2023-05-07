Petro received support for his Total Peace from the Prime Minister of that country

After leaving his official visit to Spain, the Colombian president Gustavo Petro received a new endorsement from another European country for his Total Peace project. This is Portugal, whose prime minister, António Costa, also welcomed the initiative with which the national government seeks to disarm all criminal gangs and drug traffickers in Colombia.

“Portugal’s full support for peace in Colombia was reaffirmed, from the beginning, and for the efforts of the Colombian Government in the implementation of the 2016 Peace Agreement, the reactivation of the dialogue with the National Liberation Army (ELN) and other initiatives dialogue in progress”, reads the text in which the agreements reached by the two countries are discussed.

Regarding how to get the international community to support the strengthening of the agricultural and food sector, Petro assured that his mandate wants to empower, hand in hand with that foreign country, the production of income for peasants and rural agents.

“The Government is interested in expediting this type of pact between direct producers and large commercial surfaces, we will start with Ara –hopefully–, in such a way that, on the one hand, they can further lower food prices in Colombia, reduce much more the hunger. With hunger there is no peace,” Petro said.

Likewise, the president assured that he discussed, during his first official visit to that nation, how to duplicate in Colombia the anti-drug strategy that Portugal has undertaken throughout its history; He was seen to be very interested in these strategies because, as he has affirmed in other speeches, he believes that in America the fight against narcotics has failed.

“Here there is a theme, I think, of alliance, of seeing, of learning, of examining experiences, of taking these discussions to multilateral scenarios in Vienna, Austria, the United Nations and other places, because I believe that the Portuguese experience speaks very well of a different policy regarding drugs, than the misnamed and disastrous war on drugs that has produced only millions of deaths and destruction”, assured the head of state during his joint statement with the Portuguese leader.

“I think that the Portuguese experience speaks very well of a different policy regarding drugs, than the misnamed and disastrous war on drugs that has produced only millions of deaths,” said the president of all Colombians, who assured that he wants to discuss with their Latin American counterparts how to fight, in a different way, against drug trafficking.

“There is a policy of fines and a strong public health policy that are working and that is what we would like to discuss today with the Colombian people and the peoples of the Americas,” added Petro.

From Lisbon, the capital of that country, Acosta highlighted the Sustainable Caqueteño Territories for Peace program, which is financed by the European Union and the Portuguese Cooperation; there it was considered positive that this project is implemented in other Colombian sectors affected by the still cemented armed conflict. “It is intended to renew and expand, serving as a model for a possible new project in Putumayo,” the text highlights.

Diplomatic and bilateral relations between Colombia and Portugal were reaffirmed; as well as the energy transition that Gustavo Petro wants for his country, for this reason, as they announced in the statement, they talked about how that nation will collaborate on those issues that are currently headed in the country by the Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez , who also participated in the meeting.

“We could reach a 100% clean energy matrix in the short term,” said Petro.

The investments of companies from the two territories was another of the central axes and for this reason they discussed “the commercial relationship between the two countries, both in investments and in the presence of Portuguese companies in the Colombian market and the growing interest of Colombian companies in the Portuguese market. with Infobae

Related