President Gustavo Petro Urrego received death threats through social networks. The Attorney General’s Office has announced that it will open an investigation against a TikTok user who allegedly launched the threat.

President Petro shared a message in which he asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate who is behind these messages against him. In his message, the president expressed that he hopes to know the results of the investigation.

The controversial death threat was issued by a TikTok user who called the president a “scum” and said he deserved to be “taken out of the way and sent to the valley of the dead.”

President Petro, who has been the target of threats in the past, has denounced the situation and urged the authorities to take action.

“Faced with threats denounced by President @petrogustavo, the Prosecutor’s Office, within the framework of its powers, begins an investigation led by the Specialized Directorate against Human Rights violations and assigns a prosecutor and a group of investigators and computer experts to clarify the case,” the Prosecutor’s Office reported. .