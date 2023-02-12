Home News Petro regrets the murder of another indigenous leader in Nariño
Petro regrets the murder of another indigenous leader in Nariño

According to Indepaz, López was governor of the Gran Mallama Reservation in 2021 and councilor in 2019 for the municipality of Mallama and was currently the representative for Nariño for the Movement of Indigenous Authorities of Colombia (AICO).

With that of Lopez, 15 social leaders and human rights defenders have been assassinated this year and 1,424 since the peace agreement was signed between the Colombian government and the FARC, in 2016.

For his part, the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, He said on social networks that he was waiting for information to capture the murderers and recalled that López accompanied him in his presidential campaign.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in Colombia also condemned the murder of the social leader and expressed its solidarity with the family and the indigenous peoples of the country.

