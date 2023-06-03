Petro removes Sarabia and Benedetti from his cabinet

9
President Gustavo Petro announced the retirement of two of his main government collaborators after being involved in a scandal related to the alleged irregular use of polygraphs and illegal wiretapping. The chief of staff, Laura Sarabia, and the Colombian ambassador in Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, were the officials affected…
