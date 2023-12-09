Petro repealed decree that allowed the Police to seize drugs

President Gustavo Petro has taken a step regarding drug policies by signing Decree 2114 of December 7, 2023. This decision revokes Decree 1844 of 2018, which granted the National Police powers to confront micro-trafficking in public spaces.

Under the previous decree, the possession, possession, delivery, distribution and marketing of illegal drugs was prohibited. However, with this repeal, it is established that the Police cannot seize drugs that do not exceed the minimum dose established by Law 30 of 1986.

The recent drug policy of the national government supports this measure, emphasizing the importance of avoiding the criminalization of consumers and redirecting institutional resources towards the fight against micro-trafficking and drug trafficking.

“It is necessary not only to ensure that the criminalization of drug users is avoided through corrective measures, but it is also necessary to direct the effort and institutional capacity to counteract and attack the supply of psychoactive substances, as well as organized crime structures dedicated to micro-trafficking and drug trafficking, as a transnational phenomenon.”argued the Government.

